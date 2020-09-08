Loading articles...

Police find raccoon trapped in an engine after a crash in Oakville

Maybe there was some junk food under the hood.

Police in Halton are happy to report that a raccoon is alive and well after being found inside a vehicle following a crash in Oakville.

And major props for being able to spot it in the first place. Can you see the little critter?

