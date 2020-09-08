Loading articles...

Peel police investigate Mississauga vehicle collision, shooting incident

Peel police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound following a two-vehicle collision in a Mississauga neighbourhood Monday night.

Police said they were initially called at around 10:03 p.m. for a report of a collision and shooting in the Rathburn Road and Queens Bridge Drive area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles had collided with each other, police said.

Police said the driver of one vehicle remained at the scene and wasn’t injured, but the driver of the other involved vehicle, along with two passengers, ran off.

A man in his 20s was later found with a gunshot wound, which police said was non-life-threatening.

A second male is in custody and a third male fled on foot, police said.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

