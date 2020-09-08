Ontario to pause re-openings for 4 weeks citing concern in COVID-19 cases

Ford also urged people to consider postponing weddings saying the community risk is far too great.

Christine Elliott says the province will pause re-openings for four weeks, or two-week cycles.

The Ford government has announced it will pause any further re-openings in the province for four weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Ontario’s Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, made the announcement today, saying the decision is not being made lightly.

Doug Ford, meantime, says he’s concerned with the gradual increase in daily COVID-19 cases being seen in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa as well as other areas in the province.

Ford also says he’s frustrated with large social gatherings, saying people need to be more responsible; a sentiment that was echoed by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, doctor David Williams.

“We have a camp up in Muskoka, there’s over 170 people, and by fluke the OPP came there because they were being irresponsible, having international visitors and sure enough there was a COVID case,” Ford said.

“Then there’s some big parties happening in Brampton. I’ve heard it first hand and in my own community in north Rexdale, we can’t have these parties. I have a friend down the street that says they were going until three in the morning.”

LISTEN:

The announcement comes on the same day the province recorded 375 new COVID-19 cases over the previous two-day period, including Labour Day.

The 190 new cases from Monday and 185 recorded on Tuesday mark the highest number of new cases that the province has recorded since July 24.

#BREAKING Ontario’s Minister of Health says based on the recent #COVID19 numbers, there will be a four-week long “pause” on any further reopening of the economy. She acknowledges this comes on the first day of school for many Ontario families. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/tl4UPKn94J — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) September 8, 2020

Ford says he’s most concerned with the alarming trend because it coincides with a return to class for students in Ontario.

“What effects these school numbers with the cases of COVID is going to be community spread. The higher, it’s going to effect the schools. It goes hand in hand. I am talking to you as a friend and a Premier. It’s pretty simple, don’t have these big parties and family gatherings.”

Ottawa is reporting 37 new cases, followed by 42 new infections in the Peel Region as well as 48 coming from the city of Toronto.