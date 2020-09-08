Ontario DriveTest centres now booking road exams again

For the first time since March, Ontario DriveTest centres are now booking Class “G” road tests, the province announced in a news release.

All classes of driver testing services will also be available at DriveTest centres across the province.

Class G-1 and M-1 knowledge tests and driver’s licence exchanges and upgrades will be available on a first-come first-served basis, while class G2, class G road tests, class M2, class M motorcycle road tests, and commercial driver road tests will be by appointment only.

“Our government has taken great care to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers as DriveTest centres have gradually reintroduced services,” Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said, “the resumption of full driver testing services at DriveTest centres will help more people to get back to work as our province continues to reopen.”

The part-time Travel Point locations will reopen for driver exams as the shared facilities they are located in become available to the public.

The province said DriveTest will still require you to wear face coverings inside centres and during road tests, sanitize your hands when you enter the building, and submit to temperature checks and screening questions, however, exceptions will be made for Ontarians taking motorcycle road tests and for those with a medical condition or a disability.

DriveTest staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and driver examiners conducting road tests will be equipped with seat covers, face shields, and sanitizer packages.

“Throughout this outbreak, Ontarians have made many sacrifices to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Mulroney. “We appreciate the public’s continued patience and understanding with the health and safety requirements as we are trying to protect you, other customers and DriveTest staff.”

In an effort to reduce crowding at DriveTest centres, the province is encouraging people who can wait to get a driver’s licence to delay visiting the facilities.

The province has also temporarily extended the validity of all driver licences to prevent anyone from losing their licence as a result of the coronavirus.