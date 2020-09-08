Community centres in Mississauga and Oakville re-open Tuesday

Community centres in Mississauga and Oakville are re-opening on Tuesday, with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place.

In Mississauga, community centres, fitness centres, indoor pools and some arenas will be open, with modified programs.

Some city services will also be available by appointment only, including marriage licenses and business licensing.

Oakville is re-opening its five main community centres and Sixteen Mile Sports Complex Tuesday for limited pre-booked activities and modified use.

Staff and visitors will be screened before entering any facilities, there will be limited building access and masks will be mandatory.