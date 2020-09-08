Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Mexico threatens charges over auction of historic papers
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 8, 2020 8:27 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 8:28 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Federal prosecutors in Mexico threatened Tuesday to bring criminal charges against a local auction house for a planned sale of historical documents including letters from the country’s Independence heroes.
The Attorney General’s office said just hours before the planned auction that the sale was illegal and that it could seize the lots. It said the documents were part of Mexico’s historical legacy.
The Morton auction house said the documents included letters signed by Miguel Hidalgo and other leaders of the 1810-1821 independence struggle.
Prosecutors said that while private individuals can own such documents, they can’t sell them, and that the auctioneers could face fines or criminal charges. The company did not respond to a request for comment.
The Associated Press
