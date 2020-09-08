Mayor Tory concerned with staggering amount of speeding tickets in Toronto

It would seem Toronto has a serious problem when it comes to speeding – especially in school zones.

This after the mayor revealed just how many tickets were issued by the city’s new speed enforcement cameras; a number that will surprise you.

From July 5 to August 6:

Toronto issued 22,301 tickets as part of its Vision Zero plan aimed at getting pedestrian fatalities and injuries down to zero.

An average of 700 drivers were speeding on a daily basis across the city – this despite the fact that there are fewer vehicles on the road.

These tickets were issued in areas where the 50 enforcement cameras were located.

One person, who was not named, received 12 speeding tickets in one month.

2,240 people were caught more than once by a speed enforcement camera.

Speaking today, a concerned Mayor John Tory says the Vision Zero is clearly working but the number of issued tickets is alarming.

“I’ve said many times I would be very happy if this entire program didn’t result in any tickets being issued because people got the message that there was going to be a consequence to their irresponsible behaviour,” Tory said.

According to Tory, the individual that received 12 tickets for speeding came in the Crow Trail area, near Bradstone Square, north of Scarborough.

“Right now, it does show the need for automated speed enforcement across our city, and particularly near our school communities. For those who hate getting a ticket or dislike these cameras, I have some simple advice to avoid getting a ticket, simply follow the posted speed limit.”