After the long weekend, Ontario is reporting another jump in COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 10:56 am EDT

People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store, Sunday, August 9, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

On the heels of Canada’s top doctor expressing concerns about the rise of number of people testing positive for the coronavirus, Ontario is reporting 185 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 43,536 cases in the province to date.

  • Ontario is confirming 190 cases on Monday.
  • Ontario confirmed 158 cases on Sunday.
  • 28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.

 

According to the Daily Epidemiologic Summary, there have been zero deaths in the past two days and there was an increase of 238 resolved cases.

Tuesday’s hotspots are in Toronto where the city has confirmed 48 cases, Peel with 42 cases and 37 in Ottawa.

