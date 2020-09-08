Loading articles...

Kawhi Leonard only needed his middle finger last night

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) tries to get past Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

The Toronto Raptors certainly could have used Kawhi Leonard last night.

After being blown out by the Boston Celtics, the former Toronto “fun guy” was up to his old tricks in the late game.

Yes, that is literally just his middle finger blocking the basketball.

No word on if his famous laugh followed the big play.

