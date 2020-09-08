Grounded until November, Porter pushes back re-start

The quick jaunts to New York, Boston and Montreal will have to wait a little longer.

Porter Airlines is pushing back its restart date from October 7th to Novemebr 12th.

The airline says a combination of the quarantine being extended, the closure of the Canada-US border and Atlantic Canada travel bubble are key factors for staying closed.

“Every one of our markets is affected by the Canadian government’s non-essential travel advisory and border closures,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. “We understand the impact this has on our passengers and our team members, and continue to make decisions based on how the situation evolves.”

Porter will continue to waive all change and cancellation fees for fares booked through November 12th.

Porter temporarily suspended operations as of March 21st.