Going green: The TTC makes strides with fleet of electric buses

The TTC's first-ever electric bus was delivered in 2019. Mayor John Tory/Twitter

A green milestone for the Toronto Transit Commission.

The TTC now has the largest fleet of electric buses in North America currently in operation.

The last of the 60 all-electric buses ordered by the TTC has now arrived.

About 35 of them are in service city-wide.

The remaining 25 are undergoing trial testing and are expected to be in service by the end of this month.

The environmentally friendly fleet is part of the TTC’s plan to be 50 per cent emissions free by 2032 and 100 per cent emissions free by 2040.

