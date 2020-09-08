Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Metrolinx increases GO train service on several lines
by News staff
Posted Sep 8, 2020 6:26 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 6:27 am EDT
A GO Train at Union Station in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
In anticipation of more people heading back to work and with the return to school, Metrolinx is getting ready for more passengers.
Service was greatly reduced earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lakeshore East and West lines will see service increase to every 15 to 30 minutes for the morning and afternoon rush, and hourly or better in the midday and evenings.
More trips have also been added on the Richmond Hill, Milton, Stouffville, Barrie, and Kitchener lines.
Milton line: Two more trips with eight trips each weekday
Kitchener line: Five more trips with 35 trips each weekday
Barrie line: Resuming most train service with 29 trips each weekday
Stouffville line: 20 more trips with 32 trips each weekday
Richmond Hill line: One morning and one afternoon train trip with eight trips each weekday
For a compete list of GO Train changes,
click here.
