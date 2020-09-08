Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Get your wallets ready: Some Ontario casinos to reopen this month
by Richard Southern
Posted Sep 8, 2020 12:21 pm EDT
A woman, wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, plays an electronic slot machine during the reopening of the Mirage hotel and casino, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/John Locher) (AP Photo/John Locher)
Casino Woodbine, Casino Ajax, and the Great Blue Heron Casino are among 11 Ontario casinos reopening on Sept 28th.
The properties, owned by the Great Canadian Gaming Corp, are going to adhere to government occupancy rules meaning no more than 50 people can be inside at one time. Gamblers will have to reserve their spot to get in online.
The company says table games will remain off limits, only slots will will be open to gamblers.
“Certain slot machines will be out of service where 2 metres of physical distancing is not practical. Plexiglass barriers installed between some slot machines as an added form of protection where two metres of physical distancing is not practical.”
The company also says hand sanitizer and wipe stations readily available on the casino floor.
Great Canadian Gaming tells 680NEWS, “We are particularly pleased that these limited re-openings allow us to call back some of our team members, so they can get back to work.”