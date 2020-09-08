Get your wallets ready: Some Ontario casinos to reopen this month

Casino Woodbine, Casino Ajax, and the Great Blue Heron Casino are among 11 Ontario casinos reopening on Sept 28th.

The properties, owned by the Great Canadian Gaming Corp, are going to adhere to government occupancy rules meaning no more than 50 people can be inside at one time. Gamblers will have to reserve their spot to get in online.

The company says table games will remain off limits, only slots will will be open to gamblers.

“Certain slot machines will be out of service where 2 metres of physical distancing is not practical. Plexiglass barriers installed between some slot machines as an added form of protection where two metres of physical distancing is not practical.”

The company also says hand sanitizer and wipe stations readily available on the casino floor.

Great Canadian Gaming tells 680NEWS, “We are particularly pleased that these limited re-openings allow us to call back some of our team members, so they can get back to work.”