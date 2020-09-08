Loading articles...

Fires at Greek migrant camp force evacuation during lockdown

Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT

ATHENS, Greece — Fire Service officials say a large migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos has been partially evacuated despite a COVID-19 lockdown after fires broke out at multiple points around the site early Wednesday.

Migrants and refugees were being moved away from the fires which broke out overnight, officials on the island told the Associated Press, adding that the cause of the blazes remained unclear. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Some 12,500 people live at the Moria camp and the surrounding area, where additional restrictions have been imposed over the past week after a Somali resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Health authorities on Tuesday said 35 cases of the virus had been confirmed so far after a major testing drive was ordered at the overcrowded facility.

The Associated Press

