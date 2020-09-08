Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Fires at Greek migrant camp force evacuation during lockdown
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 8, 2020 8:09 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT
ATHENS, Greece — Fire Service officials say a large migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos has been partially evacuated despite a COVID-19 lockdown after fires broke out at multiple points around the site early Wednesday.
Migrants and refugees were being moved away from the fires which broke out overnight, officials on the island told the Associated Press, adding that the cause of the blazes remained unclear. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Some 12,500 people live at the Moria camp and the surrounding area, where additional restrictions have been imposed over the past week after a Somali resident tested positive for COVID-19.
Health authorities on Tuesday said 35 cases of the virus had been confirmed so far after a major testing drive was ordered at the overcrowded facility.