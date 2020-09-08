Loading articles...

EU names Dombrovskis as its new trade chief

Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s executive commission is proposing its experienced Latvian vice-president, Valdis Dombrovskis, to take over the post as trade chief of the bloc following the resignation of Ireland’s Phil Hogan.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement as she named European Parliament heavyweight Mairead McGuinness as the new financial services commissioner to fill Ireland’s seat at the table.

Dombrovskis has already been holding the post temporarily since Hogan’s resignation on Aug. 26.

The Associated Press

