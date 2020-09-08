Man arrested for allegedly ramming vehicles, brandishing machete on DVP: police

A man has been arrested following a dramatic police take-down of a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called around 3 p.m. for a report of an impaired driver on the DVP near the York Mills Road exit.

Investigators allege a woman was driving south on the DVP when her vehicle was rammed multiple times by a man in another car.

The man continued to follow her and at one point brandished a machete, police said.

Several patrol cars quickly caught up to the vehicles near the Dundas Street exit and blocked them in.

Police said the suspect vehicle rammed the patrol cars in the process, causing some damage. A man was eventually taken into custody at the scene.

Two officers suffered injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.