Photo radar cameras go into effect Tuesday in some Durham school zones

Automated speed enforcement cameras will be going into effect in some school zones and designated community safety zones throughout Durham Region on Tuesday.

The cameras will take photos of vehicles that are detected going over the speed limit.

The images will then be reviewed by a provincial offences officer and a notice of offence will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

No demerit points will be issued.

Some cameras were already deployed in ‘data collection mode’ at some zones in June.

The initiative is in support of ‘Durham Vision Zero’ — which is a long-term plan to prevent death and serious injury on Durham roads.