CP NewsAlert: Nightclubs ordered closed in B.C. over COVID-19 case spike

Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s top doctor is ordering nightclubs and banquet halls to close to control the spread of COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she’s ordering the closures after recent spikes in cases linked to them.

Henry says there have been 429 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday.

She says her revised health orders also include a 10 p.m. cut off for alcohol sales at bars and restaurants.

The Canadian Press

