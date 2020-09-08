Loading articles...

Canadians maintain strong trust in doctors and scientists during pandemic

Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

Dr. Del Dorscheid, centre, takes part in board rounds in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver on April 21, 2020. Canadians appear to still have solid faith in doctors and scientists nearly six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. A new survey done for Proof Strategies over the Labour Day weekend suggests more than eight in 10 Canadians trust doctors and almost eight in 10 trust scientists. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

OTTAWA — Canadians appear to still have solid faith in doctors and scientists nearly six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new survey done for Proof Strategies over the Labour Day weekend suggests more than eight in 10 Canadians trust doctors and nearly eight in 10 trust scientists.

That shows little change from the levels of trust recorded in a similar survey from the beginning of May, and remains higher than the levels recorded by the same survey taken in January.

Provincial premiers also seem to be earning more trust from their constituents than they were before the pandemic, though only about half as many Canadians as those who trust doctors and scientists.

Trust in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, however, fell from 39 per cent to 32 per cent between May and September.

Online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error as they are not random and therefore are not necessarily representative of the whole population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press

