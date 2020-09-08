5 Things to Know for Today

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A Palestinian medic checks a person's temperature to screen for coronavirus symptoms, inside a temporary tent at the entrance al-Quds Hospital, in Gaza City, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Dozens of front-line health care workers have been infected, dealing a new blow to overburdened hospitals. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. GOLDEN STATE FLAMES California is heading into what traditionally is the teeth of the wildfire season, and already it has set a record with 2 million acres burned this year.
2. LEGISLATIVE LULL As lawmakers return back to Washington for an abbreviated preelection session, hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill, or much else.
3. EXPULSION STANDOFF Leading Belarus opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova is being held at the border with Ukraine, resisting authorities’ attempts to force her to leave the country.
4. TRUMP TARGET GETS SUPPORT Chinese leader Xi Jinping has praised China’s role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organization, which Washington is in the process of withdrawing from.
5. VIRUS WEIGHS ON PALESTINIAN TERRITORY Gaza, under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, is seeing its already overburdened health-care system strained further by the pandemic.