Loading articles...

5 Things to Know for Today

Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

A Palestinian medic checks a person's temperature to screen for coronavirus symptoms, inside a temporary tent at the entrance al-Quds Hospital, in Gaza City, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Dozens of front-line health care workers have been infected, dealing a new blow to overburdened hospitals. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GOLDEN STATE FLAMES California is heading into what traditionally is the teeth of the wildfire season, and already it has set a record with 2 million acres burned this year.

2. LEGISLATIVE LULL As lawmakers return back to Washington for an abbreviated preelection session, hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill, or much else.

3. EXPULSION STANDOFF Leading Belarus opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova is being held at the border with Ukraine, resisting authorities’ attempts to force her to leave the country.

4. TRUMP TARGET GETS SUPPORT Chinese leader Xi Jinping has praised China’s role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organization, which Washington is in the process of withdrawing from.

5. VIRUS WEIGHS ON PALESTINIAN TERRITORY Gaza, under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, is seeing its already overburdened health-care system strained further by the pandemic.

The Associated Press



Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching Salem - two left lanes are now blocked. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:09 AM
Pack the umbrella if you’re in #Toronto GTA. You may need it at times today. Not much of a change in temperature fr…
Latest Weather
Read more