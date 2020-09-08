Loading articles...

11-year-old boy accused of killing 39-year-old relative

Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

LAKE CHARLES, La. — An 11-year-old boy fatally shot a 39-year-old relative, authorities in southwest Louisiana said.

The boy was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Andrew Lafleur III of Moss Bluff, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The statement did not describe a possible motive for the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m. Monday at a home in Moss Bluff.

The boy’s name and his relationship to the dead man were not released because he is a juvenile.

The investigation is continuing and no other information is available, the statement said.

The Associated Press

