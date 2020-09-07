Loading articles...

UK police arrest man over string of stabbings in Birmingham

Last Updated Sep 7, 2020 at 3:58 am EDT

A police forensics officer taking photographs in Irving Street, in Birmingham after a number of people were stabbed in the city centre, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. British police say that multiple people have been injured in a series of stabbings in a busy nightlife area of the central England city of Birmingham.(Jacob King/PA via AP)

LONDON — British police arrested a 27-year-old man in the early Monday on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a string of stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the central England city of Birmingham over the weekend.

West Midlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after being arrested at around 4 a.m. Monday.

The arrest follows a large-scale police manhunt in the wake of the stabbings in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police released CCTV footage of the man they said was wanted on suspicion of murder.

A 23-year-old man was killed in the attacks and a man and a woman, ages 19 and 32, remain critically ill in hospital after suffering serious stab wounds.

Following the arrest, Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, said one line of enquiry “ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.”

“Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues,” he added.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
NB Weston is blocked at McCormack (north of St. Clair) for a collision. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:56 PM
Clear skies for the next few hours. However after 8pm, we will see more clouds. Rain and thunderstorms possible aft…
Latest Weather
Read more