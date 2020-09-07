Loading articles...

The Latest: Biden says he'll take coronavirus vaccine

Last Updated Sep 7, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden salutes as he arrives for an event with local union members in the backyard of a home in Lancaster, Pa., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MILWAUKEE — The Latest on Election 2020 (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Joe Biden is willing to take a coronavirus vaccine — as long as scientists say it’s OK.

Speaking to reporters after a campaign stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Biden said first he’d want to see what the scientists said about any potential vaccine. But he said he would like to see a vaccine tomorrow, even if if would cost him the election by helping President Donald Trump.

Biden also called for “full transparency on the vaccine,” warning that Trump’s repeated misstatements and falsehoods with respect to the virus are “undermining public confidence.”

He said he’s worried that “if we do have a really good vaccine people are going to be reluctant to take it.”

