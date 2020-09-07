Loading articles...

Police investigating after body of man found near Humber West Trail

Last Updated Sep 7, 2020 at 10:01 am EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in Etobicoke Monday morning.

Officials were called to the Humber West Trail and Highway 27 area just after 7 a.m.

The coroner has been called in to investigate and police are treating the death as suspicious.

The area has been closed as police investigate.

