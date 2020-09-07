Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Our shares are not for sale': Audet rebuffs unsolicited bid for Cogeco again
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 7, 2020 7:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 7, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT
Cogeco Communications Inc. president and CEO Louis Audet, right, presents his successor Philippe Jette during a news conference in Montreal, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Cogeco Inc.'s largest shareholder and chairman says he's not planning to sell or seek a higher bidder for his telecommunications companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.’s largest shareholder and chairman says he and his family are not planning to sell or seek a higher bidder for the telecommunications companies.
Louis Audet says in a statement Monday that his family’s controlling stake of the Cogeco companies is not for sale and their position is definitive.
The statement comes after New York-based Altice USA Inc. made an unsolicited, $10.3-billion bid for the Montreal-headquartered Cogeco companies last week.
Altice also brokered a side arrangement that would have seen Rogers Communications Inc. buy Cogeco’s Canadian assets for $4.9 billion.
Audet and Cogeco’s independent board members swiftly rebuffed the bid, while Quebec Premier Francois Legault hinted that he would interfere if Toronto-based Rogers thought of moving Cogeco’s head office to Ontario.
Rogers later promised in a release that it would ensure Cogeco’s headquarters, management team and Quebec-based media assets remain in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2020.