News ‘Sneaky Dee’s’ could be turned into condos prompts online outcry

The site of Sneaky Dee’s, a downtown spot famous for its nachos and late-night dance parties, could soon be home to condos, much to the dismay of many Torontonians.

An unnamed developer has put in a proposal to build a 13-storey mixed used commercial and residential building at 419, 421, 423, 429 and 431 College Streets – which includes the music venue.

News of the possible development has been met with anger and frustration online.

Thousands have signed several online petitions calling for the long-time downtown spot to remain.

“Sneaky Dee’s is a Toronto institution and one of my favourite places to be. This city needs to remember what’s important; it’s communities and spaces not more luxury condos,” wrote one person online.

“Please save this place. Lord knows the neighbourhood does NOT need another sterile condo eating up the vibe and music scene that we have come to love so much,” wrote another.

Petition organizers are urging those opposed to the redevelopment plan to reach out to local politicians to express their opposition.

Toronto City Councillor Mike Layton, who represents the neighbourhood, wrote on Twitter recalling time spent at the eatery in past years.

“I’ve watched friends’ bands upstairs and eaten kings crown at brunch for as long as I can remember. We can’t lose institutions like these,” he wrote.

Layton said the city should do what it can to protect spots like this, not just because of nostalgia, but because the city can’t afford to lose another small to medium-sized music venue.

“We need to do everything we can to protect venues like this,” said Layton.