Loading articles...

Marble mine collapses in Pakistan, killing 8

Last Updated Sep 7, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — At least eight Pakistani miners were killed and seven were injured when a marble mine collapsed Monday in the country’s northwest, police said.

Rescue workers were still trying to pull out several trapped miners, said Tariq Khan, a district police officer in the town of Mohmand on the Afghan border.

He said the cause of the cave-in was not known.

Mining accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety regulations are often ignored.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:21 AM
NB/SB Yonge is now OPEN between Parkview and Ellerslie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:32 AM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Thunderstorm Outlook for Ontario valid for today. #ONstorm
Latest Weather
Read more