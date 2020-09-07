Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Italy investigates Apple, Google, Dropbox over cloud storage
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 7, 2020 12:28 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 7, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT
Italy’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Apple, Google and Dropbox over their cloud storage services.
The competition and market authority said Monday it has opened a total of six investigations into Apple iCloud, Google Drive and Dropbox’s online storage service in response to complaints about unfair commercial practices and violations of the country’s consumer rights directive. In one case, it’s also looking into “vexatious clauses” in a contract.
The regulator said it’s looking into whether the three companies either failed to, or did not adequately, indicate how users’ data would be collected and used for commercial purposes. It is also examining whether Dropbox failed to provide clear and accessible information on how users could get out of contracts or pursue out of court dispute settlements.
Apple, Google, and Dropbox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.