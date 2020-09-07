Loading articles...

India passes Brazil as country 2nd-worst-hit by virus

Last Updated Sep 7, 2020 at 12:44 am EDT

NEW DELHI — India became the second worst-hit country by the pandemic on Monday as urban metro trains partially resumed service in the capital New Delhi and other states as the government pushes to sustain a weakened economy.

The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past Brazil with 4.2 million cases. India is now only behind the United States, which has more than 6 million.

India’s Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 deaths for a total of 71,642.

India has been recording the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as the government pushes to open businesses to revive a contracting economy.

The Associated Press

