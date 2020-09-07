FSLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Fastly Inc For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sep 7, 2020–

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) resulting from allegations that Fastly might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On August 5, 2020 after market close, Fastly held its second quarter earnings conference call. During the call, Defendants disclosed that ByteDance was Fastly’s largest customer in the second quarter of 2020, and that TikTok represented about 12% of Fastly’s revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

On this news, Fastly’s share price fell $19.28, or approximately 17.7% from the previous trading day’s closing price of $108.92, to close at $89.64 on August 6, 2020.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

