Loading articles...

Fire crews rescue man who fell into downtown construction site overnight

Emergency crews were called after a man fell into a construction site near Peter and Richmond Streets early Monday morning. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Fire crews rescued a man who fell into a downtown construction site overnight, say police.

Emergency officials were called to the site near Peter and Richmond Streets just before 3 a.m.

Crews worked for an hour-and-a-half to extract the man, who had fallen three storeys into the fenced-off area.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are reports he had been drinking, say police.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I71724 LESLIE ST At STEELES AVE E To Equestrian Crt: All northbound and southbound lanes blocked due to…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 20 minutes ago
Retweeted @680NEWS: Today is #LabourDay. Here's what's open and closed in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more