Canadian chicken sandwich war heats up with new KFC offering

KFC Canada has added a new chicken sandwich to its menu in an effort to compete with Popeyes, which in five days will launch its chicken sandwich across Canada.

In what could be described as a sneak attack, KFC added the sandwich to its menu without any prior promotion, beating Popeyes to the punch.

Restaurant Brands International, which owns Popeyes, says it is not scheduled to sell its new chicken sandwich nationally until Saturday, September 12th, although the chain has been testing it for weeks in parts of Alberta and southwestern Ontario.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich caused a sensation when it went on sale in the United States last year, sparking huge lineups and even physical fights. It also provided strong financial results for the chain during a second quarter that saw other quick service restaurants suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Popeyes chicken sandwich

KFC’s answer to chicken sandwich craze is very similar to the Popeyes offering. Called the Famous Chicken Sandwich, it is described as “buttermilk marinated and hand breaded in KFC’s famous Extra Crispy seasoning.” It is topped with “sweet chunky pickles, creamy mayonnaise and sandwiched between a lightly toasted potato bun.”

It retails for $6.99, which is close in price to the Popeyes chicken sandwich which has been selling in Canadian test markets for $5.99.

Anticipation for the Popeyes version started back in February when 680NEWS was first to report that it would be making its way north of the border.