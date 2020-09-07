Loading articles...

Authorities: Gunman sought after deputy shot; vest saved him

Last Updated Sep 7, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

ATLANTA — Authorities were searching Monday for a Texas fugitive they describe as “armed and dangerous” who is accused of shooting a deputy in Dalton, Georgia.

The 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic saved him, the GBI said.

“Deputy Hackney was struck by gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury,” the GBI said in a statement.

The suspect had been driving a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies before the gunfire happened, authorities said.

Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but the suspect made his getaway by driving south on Interstate 75. He wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods on foot, the GBI said.

State agents were searching for him, saying he’s considered armed and dangerous.

The Associated Press

