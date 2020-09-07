Loading articles...

4 Oklahoma family members die in Arkansas small plane crash

Last Updated Sep 7, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

CHESTER, Ark. — Four members of a family from Oklahoma were killed when their single-engine plane crashed into a ravine in rural northwest Arkansas, authorities said.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said the plane crashed Friday evening and was found the following morning.

Authorities started searching for the Cirrus SR-22 after being notified that the Fort Smith airport tower had lost contact with a small plane while trying to help the pilot land at Drake Field near Fayetteville, Brown said.

No survivors were found in the plane’s wreckage, and the aircraft was completely destroyed, he said.

Brown identified those killed as Kevin Herron, his wife Holley Herron, their son Gavin Herron and Kevin’s father Paul Herron. They were from Checotah, Oklahoma, about 95 miles (150 kilometres) west of the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday that it is investigating the crash.

The Associated Press

