York Region public health warns of COVID-19 cases at four weddings

TORONTO — Public health officials say four weddings that took place in the Greater Toronto Area during the last weekend of August have resulted in 11 new cases of COVID-19.

The York Region Public Health Unit is warning anyone who attended the weddings that they may have been exposed to the virus, and to monitor for symptoms until Sept. 12.

Three of the weddings took place Aug. 28 at a private home in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre in Toronto, and Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Temple in Toronto.

The other wedding took place on Aug. 29 at a private home in Markham, Ont.

The health unit says it has issued the public notice to help it trace the contacts of individuals who may have been at the gatherings.

It says it has followed up with known close contacts of the identified cases and directed them to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with two more deaths due to the coronavirus.

There were also 111 cases newly marked as resolved.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 43,161, which includes 2,813 deaths and 38,958 resolved cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto reported 49 new cases on Sunday, Peel Region reported 44 and Ottawa 21.

She said 29 of the province’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer new cases, and 20 are reporting none.

The province was able to complete 28,955 tests over the previous day.