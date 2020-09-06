Loading articles...

Tropical Storm Julio heads away from Mexican coast

Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Julio was heading rapidly westward away from Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) Sunday morning and it was centred about 265 miles (425 kilometres) south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was headed to the west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

The centre said the outlook for the small storm was relatively uncertain, though it wasn’t expected to create a threat to land.

The Associated Press

