Police: 4 die after Indiana man kills 3 family members, self

Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Four people died Sunday after a 61-year-old Indiana man allegedly shot his wife and two adult children before turning the gun on himself, according to Bloomington police.

The fatal shootings happened around 10:15 a.m. at a Bloomington home, police said. Officers arrived at the house after a 911 caller reported finding the body of her friend she had come to pick up from the house. Officers found four bodies with gunshot wounds.

“The motive for the shootings is unknown and the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement.

Police declined to release the names of the deceased until family is notified. The woman was 54 years old. The daughter was 26 and the son was 18.

Autopsies will be completed in the coming days, police said.

Police said no further information would be released.

The Associated Press

