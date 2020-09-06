Loading articles...

Orca that carried dead calf for 17 days in 2018 gives birth again

Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

The orca mother that sparked international headlines by carrying her dead calf for 17 days in waters off the Pacific Northwest coast in 2018 has given birth again. The Centre for Whale Research says a new calf was spotted on Saturday with a pod of endangered southern resident killer whales and the mother has been identified as J35, or Tahlequah, shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO/Katie Jones, Center for Whale Research MANDATORY CREDIT

The Centre for Whale Research says a new calf was spotted on Saturday with a pod of endangered southern resident killer whales and the mother has been identified as J35, or Tahlequah.

The centre based in Washington state says the new calf appeared “healthy and precocious, swimming vigorously alongside its mother in its second day of free-swimming life.”

It estimates the calf was born on Sept. 4, since its dorsal fin was upright and the fin takes a day or two to straighten after being bent inside the womb and Tahlequah had not yet given birth when she was spotted on Sept. 3.

It says Tahlequah used her head to carry her previous calf, which lived just half an hour, pushing its body toward the ocean’s surface for 17 days while travelling about 1,600 kilometres with her pod.

Researchers say they hope the new calf is a success story, but many of the orcas’ pregnancies fail and the mortality rate for young calves is about 40 per cent given nutritional stress in recent years.

The southern residents’ preferred food is salmon, particularly chinook, and the centre says salmon migrations to spawning grounds up the Fraser River have been so poor this year that the whales have rarely ventured into what is usually their core habitat in the Salish Sea.

Tahlequah’s new calf has been dubbed J57 and the centre estimates all three pods of southern resident killer whales — J, K and L — now number 73 whales in total.

At least one other member of J pod was also pregnant and had not given birth as of Sept. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Timeline: Major crashes involving the TTC in 2014 - 680 NEWS
Timeline: Major crashes involving the TTC in 2014

The following is a list of some major crashes involving TTC buses and streetcars in the past year.

Sept. 18: A 79-year-old man dies after he is struck by a streetcar on St. Clair Avenue West, near Yonge Street.

Sept. 30: A 73-year-old woman dies after she is struck by a streetcar in the Keele Street and St. Clair Avenue area. The woman was crossing the street mid-block when she was pinned by the vehicle.Oct. 11: A 65-year-old woman dies after she is hit by a TTC bus in North York. Police say the woman was in a marked crosswalk on Lawrence Avenue, west of Allen Road and Lawrence West subway station, at the time.

Nov. 9: One person dies and eight others are injured in a collision involving a TTC bus and a car that ends with the bus smashing into a CIBC building on Kipling Avenue, north of Rexdale Boulevard. One man in the car dies at the scene, and two others in that vehicle are sent to hospital in critical condition.

The bus driver and passengers suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

Dec. 19: Amaria Diljohn, 14, is killed after she is hit by a TTC bus while crossing at Finch Avenue East and Neilson Road. The bus fails to remain at the scene and its 27-year-old driver later surrenders to police. No charges have been laid.

