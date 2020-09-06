Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reports 158 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths
by News Staff
Posted Sep 6, 2020 10:34 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 10:52 am EDT
A member of staff holds a smear test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a molecular biological test in the central laboratory of the LADR laboratory network of Dr. Kramer and colleagues in northern Germany on March 26, 2020. (Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Ontario confirmed 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from the 169 cases reported on Saturday.
Two new deaths were reported. The provincial death toll now stands at 2,813
The province now has 43,161 confirmed cases, with 90.3 per cent considered resolved.
Today’s case count marks the eleventh straight day the province has seen new coronavirus infections in the three-digit range.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Sunday that labs processed nearly 29,000 tests.
“Toronto is reporting 49 new cases, with 44 in Peel, 21 in Ottawa and 16 in York Region,” she added.
Because tomorrow is a statutory holiday, the government will report Monday’s coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.
