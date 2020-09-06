Ontario reports 158 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

Ontario confirmed 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from the 169 cases reported on Saturday.

Two new deaths were reported. The provincial death toll now stands at 2,813

The province now has 43,161 confirmed cases, with 90.3 per cent considered resolved.

Today’s case count marks the eleventh straight day the province has seen new coronavirus infections in the three-digit range.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Sunday that labs processed nearly 29,000 tests.

“Toronto is reporting 49 new cases, with 44 in Peel, 21 in Ottawa and 16 in York Region,” she added.

Because tomorrow is a statutory holiday, the government will report Monday’s coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.