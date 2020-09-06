Loading articles...

One man injured in shooting involving two vehicles

Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 10:32 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

One man is in hospital after shots were reportedly fired between two vehicles in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they received reports of shots fired in the area of McMurchy Avenue and Harold Street just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle several kilometres away. He was transported to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on the second vehicle or any suspect description.

