Officer and 3 assailants killed in Tunisian resort attack

Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian security forces shot dead three suspected Islamic militants who rammed their vehicle into police officers and attacked them with knives, killing one and injuring another in the coastal resort town of Sousse, authorities said Sunday.

An Interior Ministry statement said the assailants took refuge in a school after the attack and died in a shootout with security forces.

Hatem Zargouni, director of security for Sousse, said the assailants stabbed the officers and then fled with their weapons.

The injured officer was hospitalized.

The Associated Press

