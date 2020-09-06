Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $11 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 2:44 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $11 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 9 will be approximately $14 million.

The Canadian Press

