No winning ticket for Saturday night's $11 million Lotto 649 jackpot
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 6, 2020 2:27 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 2:44 am EDT
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $11 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 9 will be approximately $14 million.
