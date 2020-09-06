Canadian Press NewsAlert: Police identify victims of mass shooting in Oshawa, Ont.

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto have identified the victims of a mass shooting in Oshawa, Ont., as four members of the same family.

Durham regional police say the deceased are 50-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor.

A 50-year-old woman who was injured in the Friday morning shooting continues to recover in hospital.

Police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They say Lapa was an “uninvited person” to the home and the homicide unit is still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Police have not specified Lapa’s relation to his victims.

More coming.

The Canadian Press