Canadian Press NewsAlert: Police identify victims of mass shooting in Oshawa, Ont.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 6, 2020 5:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT
Police remove a truck with Manitoba licence plates from the front of a home on Parklane Avenue in Oshawa, Ont. on Friday, September 4, 2020. Durham Regional Police say five people were found dead and another with serious injuries in the home east of Toronto after an early morning shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto have identified the victims of a mass shooting in Oshawa, Ont., as four members of the same family.
Durham regional police say the deceased are 50-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor.
A 50-year-old woman who was injured in the Friday morning shooting continues to recover in hospital.
Police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
They say Lapa was an “uninvited person” to the home and the homicide unit is still investigating the motive behind the shooting.
Police have not specified Lapa’s relation to his victims.