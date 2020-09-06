Loading articles...

Body found floating in water at Marie Curtis Park

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the water at Marie Curtis Park.

Investigators were called to the south Etobicoke park just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a person floating in the water.

Police have not said if the body is that of a man or a woman at this point, waiting for the coroner’s assessment before determining if this is a criminal case.

