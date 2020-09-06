Loading articles...

Atlas Air flight makes emergency landing in Honolulu

Last Updated Sep 6, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

No injuries were reported after an Atlas Air flight carrying more than 200 people had to return to Honolulu after experiencing engine problems Saturday evening, officials said.

Video shared on social media showed passengers sitting in a pitch-black cabin as lights and flames flashed outside the windows.

The pilot of an Atlas Air Boeing 767, with 212 people aboard, declared an emergency and returned to Honolulu, landing without incident, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer.

The passenger flight landed safely at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport following a mechanical issue with one engine, said Debbie Coffey, vice-president and chief communications officer for Atlas Air.

“At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause,” Coffey said.

Michelle A. Monroe, The Associated Press

