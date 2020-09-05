Unusually high level of drug overdose calls over span of 36 hours: Durham police

Durham police say they responded to a “usually high level” of drug overdose calls over the span of 36 hours, one of which resulted in the death of a man.

Beginning on Sept. 3, police said they were called 11 times for reports of people overdosing on drugs.

On the afternoon of Sept. 3, police said they were called to an Oshawa residence where two males had been found without vital signs after allegedly using heroin. A resident found the two men and administered Narcan in an attempt to save their lives.

One of the victims, a 41-year-old man, did not respond to the medication and was declared dead at the scene by emergency services. The other male victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In another incident that day, police said they were called to a Pickering residence where a 50-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman had been found unconscious.

“Evidence of cocaine use, possibly mixed with Fentanyl, was located at the scene,” police said. “They were rushed to hospital and stabilized.”

Police said it appears most of the overdoses they were called to during that 36-hour span all involved cocaine, heroin or Fentanyl use. In some cases, a mixture of Fentanyl and another drug was also the cause.

“The timely use of Narcan in many instances probably saved multiple lives,” police said.