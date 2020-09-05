Loading articles...

Toronto Raptors defeat Boston Celtics to even their playoff series 2-2

Last Updated Sep 5, 2020 at 9:37 pm EDT

Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam (43) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 100-93 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday that evened up their Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

Kyle Lowry added 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Serge Ibaka had 18 points and seven boards. Fred VanVleet chipped in with 17 points, and Game 3 hero OG Anunoby had 11 points.

The series is now a best-of three heading into Monday’s Game 5.

Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Kemba Walker had 15 points for the Celtics.

Two days after Anunoby’s jaw-dropping buzzer-beater breathed new life into the Raptors’ post-season hopes, Lowry pushed the pace early. The Raptors survived a horrible second quarter, and found their offensive groove in the third. They had six three-pointers in the quarter to lead by as many as 11 and were up 81-73 with one quarter to play.

Jaylen Brown’s shot from behind the arc sliced the difference to five points with 5:14 to play. But Lowry, coming off his marathon performance of 46 minutes and 29 seconds in Game 3 – the most by a player this season in a non-overtime game – replied with a three-pointer.

The Raptors guard, who led the way with 31 points in Game 3, dove for a loose ball against Tatum with 2:53 to play, taking a knee to the groin for the second consecutive game.

Brown connected on a three, then Smart converted a three-point play and it was a five-point game with 57 seconds left. But that was as close as the Celtics would come, and the Raptors improved to 3-5 against Boston this season.

Nick Nurse, who was recently named the NBA coach of the year, passed Dwane Casey for most playoff victories in franchise history with 22.

The Raptors edged Boston 104-103 to avoid going down 3-0 in the series – a hole no NBA team has ever dug their way out of. Can a heady finish like Thursday’s make it tough to refocus?

Nurse noted that the Raptors at least have the experience after Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer-beater against Philadelphia that sent Toronto into the conference finals.

“I guess we’re gonna find out,” Nurse said before tipoff. “We hit a big shot to beat Philly . . . and had to get on a plane the next day and go to Milwaukee. I was really, really worried that we were going to be really flat. And we played amazing. We were really, really unlucky not to win that first game in Milwaukee.

“So we came off that jubilation and really momentous series clincher pretty good.”

Their bounce-back was pretty good on Saturday as well.

Lowry set the pace with 11 first-quarter points, and the Raptors went up by seven points early. Toronto led 31-27 to start the second.

The Raptors’ offence ground to a halt in the second and the Celtics took their first lead of the game with 2:11 left in the quarter. Toronto shot 3-for-13 in the frame and scored just nine points over a woeful seven-minute stretch that VanVleet ended with a three-pointer with 0.9 seconds on the clock. The teams went into the locker-room at halftime tied at 49-49.

The Celtics routed the Raptors 112-94 in the series opener, then edged Toronto 102-99 in Game 2 making Game 3 a virtual must-win.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops - 680 NEWS
Loading articles...

Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

Last Updated Jun 27, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

FILE - In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Darby, Pa. The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump on Saturday over a report that he said, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia.

The New York Times reported Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The report said the Russians offered rewards for successful attacks last year, at a time when the U.S. and Taliban were holding talks to end the long-running war.

“The truly shocking revelation that if the Times report is true, and I emphasize that again, is that President Trump, the commander in chief of American troops serving in a dangerous theatre of war, has known about this for months, according to the Times, and done worse than nothing,” Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, said during a virtual town hall.

The White House said neither Trump nor Vice-President Mike Pence was briefed on such intelligence. “This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

Soviet President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told the Times the Kremlin had not been made aware of the accusations. The newspaper quoted a Taliban spokesman denying that its militants have such a deal with the Russian intelligence agency.

The newspaper, citing unnamed officials familiar with the intelligence, said the findings were presented to Trump and discussed by his National Security Council in late March. Officials developed potential responses, starting with a diplomatic complaint to Russia, but the White House has yet to authorize any step, the report said.

Biden slammed Trump over his reported failure to act.

“Not only has he failed to sanction and impose any kind of consequences on Russia for this egregious violation of international law, Donald Trump has continued his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself before Vladimir Putin,” the former vice-president said.

Biden called it a “betrayal of the most sacred duty we bear as a nation — to protect and equip our troops when we send them into harm’s way.”

He said Americans who serve in the military put their life on the line. “But they should never, never, never ever face a threat like this with their commander in chief turning a blind eye to a foreign power putting a bounty on their heads,” he said.

“I’m quite frankly outraged by the report,” Biden said. He promised that if he is elected, “Putin will be confronted and we’ll impose serious costs on Russia.”

Lynn Berry, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
Latest Weather
Read more