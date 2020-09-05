Outpouring of grief as Oshawa community gathers to remember slain family

A memorial continues to grow outside an Oshawa home where five people were found dead early Friday morning while a community attempts to come to grips with the tragedy.

Police did not provide any further information Saturday on the suspected murder-suicide as investigators remain on scene, collecting evidence from the Parklane Avenue home.

What is known is that around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning four family members – three males and one female – were shot dead in the home. Another family member, a 50-year-old woman, was wounded before the alleged shooter turned the gun on himself. The woman was taken to hospital and she is expected to make a full recovery.

The residence is home to the Traynor family – parents Chris and Loretta, both of whom are teachers, and their four children, Joseph, Adelaide, Sam and Bradley.

Police have not released the names of the victims but have identified the alleged suspect as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa from Winnipeg, Loretta Traynor’s brother. Police say he was the lone shooter who came to the home uninvited.

One of the four children was not home at the time of the incident. He was away at school.

On Friday, forensics seized what may have been Lapa’s vehicle from the scene, a white pickup truck with a Manitoba plate that had been parked in front of the home facing the wrong way.

The heartbreaking tragedy has prompted an outpouring of grief in the tight-knit community. Throughout the day, tears were flowing and hugs exchanged as one after another, friends and community members came with flowers, candles and heartfelt notes.

“They were amazing. They always welcomed my daughter into their home. I was their trainer for their hockey and ball hockey team …they treated everyone like part of the family,” said one woman.

Derron Fletcher’s son played hockey with Joseph, the youngest of the four children.

“He was a quiet, respectful kid in the dressing room. Always ‘please coach, can you help me coach, thank you coach’. Just a great kid.”

“Loretta, she’s the sweetest lady you’ll ever meet,” said another family friend. “Even though she’s not gone, I just know that things won’t be the same for her.”

The Durham Catholic School Board released a statement in which they expressed “profound shock and deep sorrow over this terrible event” while offering access to counseling and other services to those who are feeling affected by the tragic events.

“As a Catholic community rooted in faith, we continue to pray for the family members and those affected most directly by this heart-breaking news,” read the statement, which did not name the victims due to the ongoing police investigation.

The flag at one of the nearby schools where friends say one of the kids attended has also been lowered in his memory.