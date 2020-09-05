Ontario confirms 169 new COVID-19 cases, highest total in over a month

Ontario has confirmed 169 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest total in over a month.

The majority of cases have coming out of Peel Region (46), followed by Toronto (42), Ottawa (30) and York Region (19).

There were 148 cases reported yesterday.

No new deaths have been reported so the death toll remains at 2,811.

A total of 43,003 Ontarians have now contracted the virus with 90.3 per cent having recovered to date.