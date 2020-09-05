Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Sep 5, 2020 at 3:44 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also seven Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and three of them were won — two by ticket holders in Ontario and the other by a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 8 will grow to approximately $65 million, and there will be eight Maxmillions prizes to play for.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
Clear! EB Finch ramp to #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:23 PM
Some good beach weather coming our way Saturday and Sunday!
Latest Weather
Read more